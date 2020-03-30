Reusse on Baseball: What it would take for Major League Baseball to restart mid-summer?

With the news that the league and players union have an agreement, we dig in on what a restarted MLB season would mean for the Twins. Pat Reusse on Derek Wetmore have some questions.

What will happen to the payroll next year?

The agreement for the owners to advance salaries for MLB players.

What would a new spring training looks like? Bigger rosters?

Twins roster moves late last week.

The reality of missing out on seeing a great ballclub in action early in 2020.

What would happen to the Twins’ roster if there is no season this year?

SKOR North Recs from Reusse: Ozark, The Valhalla Murders, Recalling the Arizona Cardinals season, Formula 1: Drive to Survive,

Flashback: The 1972 Twins, on a hit new segment: Reusse Picks a Random Former Twins Team and Talks About It.