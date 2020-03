With roughly 2 weeks left in spring training, Patrick Reusse ponders more on how the Twins final roster will shape out once the team is ready to start the regular season.

Will Byron Buxton get enough of a look to be ready for opening day? If not, who will be the man in center field? Patrick also tells Derek Wetmore & Manny Hill who has stood out the most so far this spring, and why he’s a little worried about Eddie Rosario’s production.