Twins Show: Big questions with Derek Falvey; Will Byron Buxton be ready to start 2020 season?

Derek Falvey joins Judd Zulgad in Fort Myers to talk about the encouraging spring training the Twins are having. Plus, an in-depth chat on Byron Buxton’s health and the ongoing conversations with the Twins. Also, Kenta Maeda, the trade target they wouldn’t let get away. And the postseason experience littered around the Twins’ clubhouse.

This interview originally aired as part of Ventline, heard weekdays at 11am on SKOR North. We’re bringing it to you, Twins Show audience, in case you missed it there.

