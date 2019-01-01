Hour 1: Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discuss the Vikings hiring of Gary Kubiak as an offensive assistant. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen joins to talk about Kubiak’s hire and much more on what’s ahead for the Vikings. Coller also has bold ideas on the what the Vikings should do in the offseason.

Hour 2: Should the Vikings think about drafting a quarterback with their first round pick, or even left tackle? Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss that and more bold takes on the Vikings offseason. Also, Sage Rosenfels joins to discuss what Gary Kubiak brings to the Vikings offense, and his thoughts on this weekend’s Championship games.