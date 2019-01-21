Purple Daily (1/21): A great day of games overshadowed by controversy

Hour 1: Ramie Makhlouf and Judd Zulgad discuss the results of Championship Sunday in the NFL. Was it the best ever? Judd has no sympathy for Sean Payton after the Saints’ loss. Also, Ramie wonders if Tom Brady’s performance in the AFC Title game was really all that great. Should the NFL’s overtime rules be changed?

Hour 2: Matthew Coller joins Ramie Makhlouf for an extra hour of Purple Daily, recapping the NFC and AFC Championship games and more on the NFL’s overtime rules and officiating. Kevin Seifert of ESPN joins to weigh in on the topic. Also, what do Sunday’s games mean going forward for the Vikings?