Purple Daily (1/22): Free Agency and Draft Options for the Vikings

Hour 1: Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin dissect the NFC and AFC Championship games and the controversy behind both. Later, they talk with Ted Nguyen of The Athletic joins with a look at some of the players in the upcoming NFL Draft who might fit the offense.

Hour 2: More from Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin as they take a look at some pending free agents around the NFL. Manny has a list of intriguing options for the Vikings. Also, where could the Vikings go to add some depth at the tight end position?