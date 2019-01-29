Purple Daily: Exploring the Vikings cap situation

Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss Anthony Barr’s contract situation. Is he worth bringing back at a reasonable price? Should he be a full-time pass rusher? Also, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus joins to discuss how the Vikings can help maximize Kirk Cousins.

Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin talk more on the Vikings salary cap situation. Are they going to have to explore trading away or cutting some key players? Also, Manny has his “Top 8 or 9” list for this week; His favorite Super Bowls of his lifetime.