Hour 1: The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer joins Matthew Coller in studio to discuss the Vikings offseason. Could Riley Reiff be moving to a new position? Where else can Minnesota improve up front, and who will be back in other areas on the team? Also, what is going to happen with the Packers this offseason?

Hour 2: Manny Hill has his Top 8 or 9 list of the most interesting teams of the 2019 offseason. Later, Matthew Coller talks with Bill Barnwell of ESPN to discuss more on the NFL offseason.