Purple Daily: Kyler Murray speculation/O-line options/AAF week 1

Hour 1: Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss more on the Vikings offensive line situation. Would moving Riley Reiff to guard make sense? Also, Mike Rothstein of ESPN joins to recap the first weekend of the AAF. Later, how much sense would Kyler Murray to the Vikings make?

Hour 2: Manny has his Top 8 or 9 things list of his favorite multi-sport athletes. Then Coller and Cronin speculate on where some of the top free agent quarterbacks could end up, and what would be the ideal situations for them. Also, what should the Vikings do about finding a 3rd wide receiver?