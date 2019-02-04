Purple Daily: Recapping the Super Bowl/Vikings odds for ’19

Ramie Makhlouf, Judd Zulgad and Manny Hill recap the Super Bowl, and Judd discusses why the defensive struggle between the Rams and Patriots could send the wrong message to the Vikings. Also, should this run by the Patriots be appreciated more?

Matthew Coller joins Ramie and Judd for the 2nd hour of Purple Daily, as they discuss more on the Super Bowl and how it relates to the Vikings. The Vikings odds to win the Super Bowl next year are higher than the guys expected. Is it fair to assume Minnesota can make a run next year?