Purple Daily: Owners meetings and rule changes

Hour 1: *Courtney Cronin joins with comments from Mike Zimmer at the NFL Owners meetings in Arizona

*Would you rather have Xavier Rhodes back or more cap space to sign other players?

*The AAF doesn’t need Johnny Manziel

Hour 2: *Coller & Manny make their case for rule changes on kickoffs, onside kicks, and 2-point conversions

*How do the Vikings continue to address their needs with limited cap space?

*Should the Vikings think about trading Kyle Rudolph?

*Are we sure the Cardinals will take Murray at 1?