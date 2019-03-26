Purple Daily: Owners meetings and rule changes

Hour 1: *Courtney Cronin joins with comments from Mike Zimmer at the NFL Owners meetings in Arizona
*Would you rather have Xavier Rhodes back or more cap space to sign other players?
*The AAF doesn’t need Johnny Manziel
Hour 2: *Coller & Manny make their case for rule changes on kickoffs, onside kicks, and 2-point conversions
*How do the Vikings continue to address their needs with limited cap space?
*Should the Vikings think about trading Kyle Rudolph?
*Are we sure the Cardinals will take Murray at 1?