Hour 1: *What could the Vikings have done differently during the first week of Free Agency?

*Rob Demovsky of ESPN joins to talk about the Packers offseason.

*Coller, Courtney and Manny give their mock drafts for the Vikings

Hour 2:*Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin to talk pregame routines, the role of the backup QB and more

*What else does Gary Kubiak bring to the table?

*Sage also has a few funny stories and who’s in his phone contacts.