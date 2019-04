Hour 1: *Judd has the best and worst Vikings draft picks since he started covering the team

*Fixing 5 Vikings drafts; What would you change or do differently with the last 5 drafts?

*Coller joins from TCO Performance Center

*Judd, Ramie & Manny recap more previous Vikings drafts and have breaking news on a trade from around the league

*What were different paths the Vikings could’ve taken in previous years?