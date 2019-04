Hour 1: *Coller, Cronin and Zulgad recap and grade the Vikings draft

*Where did the Vikings do well, and where could they have done better?

*Sam Eckstrom of Zone Coverage joins to talk draft and more Vikings offseason

Hour 2: *Jordan Raanan of ESPN NFL Nation joins to discuss the Giants draft and more

*Revisiting the Josh Rosen trade; Could the Vikings have gotten him for a 2nd rounder?

*More on the Vikings draft; What the picks could mean for current players on the roster