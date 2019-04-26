Purple Daily: Recapping the Bradbury pick/The Giants and Jones/Tyreek Hill

Hour 1: *Myron & Manny react to the Garrett Bradbury pick

*Courtney Cronin joins to analyze the pick and look at whats ahead for rounds 2 and 3

*What’s next for the Vikings? Who should they target in round 2?

Hour 2: *Coller joins Myron and Manny, and recaps the Vikings 1st round

*What options do the Vikings have in round 2? Should they add another weapon for Cousins?

*Coller explains what the Giants may have been thinking taking Daniel Jones

*Myron discusses Tyreek Hill, and why it’s complicated.