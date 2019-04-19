Shows
Podcast
Purple Daily: The guaranteed wins and losses in the Vikings schedule
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 19, 2019 2:10 pm
Myron Medcalf and Declan Goff go down the Viking 2019 schedule and pick out the guaranteed wins and losses for the upcoming season.
Topics:
Minnesota Vikings 2019 schedule
NFL schedule
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
