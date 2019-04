Hour 1: *Does Holton Hill’s suspension change the draft strategy for the Vikings?

*Could the Vikings use an early pick on a corner?

*Johnny Manziel now wants to be called “John”/Coller wants to be done thinking about him

*Will Sean Mannion be a viable backup QB?

Hour 2: *Coller and Cronin remember random preseason moments

*Manny’s Top 8 or 9 list: The most intriguing prospects in the 2019 draft

*Sam Monson on PFF’s draft analysis, and why Rhodes has graded low

*Aaron Rodgers defends himself