Purple Daily: Is the NFC North the best division in football?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets June 21, 2019 5:26 pm

Judd, Ramie Manny and Declan join to talk football.

Hour 1: Le’Veon Bell, what’s the deal?

  • *Judd and Manny discuss the differences between how the NFL and NBA handles their drafts.
  • With the NBA being as forward-thinking as it is, why are they behind when it comes to the draft process with trades?
  • *Le’Veon Bell got robbed, but Judd wants to know why his reaction to it was so strange.
  • *Hot Routes Pre-Gamer: “Are you Buying This?”

Hour 2: Hot Routes

  • Declan Goff fills in for Jonathan Harrison in Hot Routes. First time Vikings Pro Bowler; Is the NFC North the best division in football? What actor would make a great football coach?

