Purple Daily: Is the NFC North the best division in football?

Judd, Ramie Manny and Declan join to talk football.
Hour 1: Le’Veon Bell, what’s the deal?
- *Judd and Manny discuss the differences between how the NFL and NBA handles their drafts.
- With the NBA being as forward-thinking as it is, why are they behind when it comes to the draft process with trades?
- *Le’Veon Bell got robbed, but Judd wants to know why his reaction to it was so strange.
- *Hot Routes Pre-Gamer: “Are you Buying This?”
Hour 2: Hot Routes
- Declan Goff fills in for Jonathan Harrison in Hot Routes. First time Vikings Pro Bowler; Is the NFC North the best division in football? What actor would make a great football coach?