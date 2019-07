Training camp is just two weeks away now and since it’s Friday we’re joined by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf in the first hour where we discuss the ludicrous proposal by the owners for schedule expansion.

Matthew Coller and Myron Medcalf discuss the 18/16 schedule that was proposed by the owners

Myron says he wouldn’t pay any running back in the modern NFL

Coller proposes two running back he would pay