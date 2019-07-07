Podcast

7/29 What have we learned so far, young wide receivers having trouble, and Hot Routez

By Jonathan Harrison July 29, 2019 4:07 pm

Training Camp has been open for a couple days now so we return from a weekend of it and are discussing what we’ve learned so far into camp.

  • Chad Graff joins to discuss what we’ve learned in the first six days of Camp
  • Courtney Cronin joins for Hot Routez
  • What has Courtney learned through the first six days of Training Camp

  • Zulgad joins for the hour. He and Coller discuss Zimmer’s demeanor through camp so far
  • Notes on the young receivers struggling
  • Names in camp you probably haven’t heard of

