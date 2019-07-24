Shows
Podcast
Purple Daily: NFL substance abuse polices, Cronin from TCO, Vikings sign a running back
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
July 24, 2019 3:58 pm
Hour 1:
NFL substance abuse polices
And Courtney Cronin from TCO
Hour 2:
Hot Routes
Vikings sign a running back
And playing a blame game with offensive coordinators
Ironic losses for the Vikings this season
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Podcast