8/12 Sage Rosenfels on the special teams situation and the win on Friday. Judd Zulgad on the kicking controversy.

By Jonathan Harrison August 12, 2019 4:08 pm

We’ve had a weekend to gather our thoughts and takes on the Friday night win as well as the brand new kicking controversy brought on by the team itself.

  • Sage Rosenfels and Matthew Coller talk holding for kicks and the Vikings special teams situation
  • Sage and Coller offer thoughts on Friday’s win over the Saints and why QB’s tend to succeed in this system
  • One last segment of Sage as Coller and him talk about Antonio Brown and the weird situation in Oakland

  • Judd Zulgad joins to talk about the Vikings kicking controversy that was brought on by themselves
  • Zulgad and Coller discuss Mitch Trubisky’s not so good Training Camp and Preseason so far
  • Judd’s thoughts on Kyle Sloter’s performance Friday Night

