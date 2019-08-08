8/13 How good would Thielen & Diggs be without each other? Evaluating preseason games and what we want to see.

There’s only a couple days left of Training Camp and Matthew Coller is joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin for the first hour to discuss what they want to see from the final days of camp as well as the teams receivers.
Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discuss the ongoing special teams situation the Vikings keep putting themselves in
Coller and Cronin breakdown how good Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs would be without each other
Coller spends the final segment making bad puns while Courtney tries discussing what else she wants to see in the last couple days of camp
Steven Ruiz, Lead NFL Writer for For The Win, joins to discuss his thoughts on some of the news around the league
Derrik Klassen, of Football Outsiders, joins to go in depth on QB play
Sam Ekstrom, of Zone Coverage, joins to talk about the Vikings special teams situation