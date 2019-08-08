8/13 How good would Thielen & Diggs be without each other? Evaluating preseason games and what we want to see.

There’s only a couple days left of Training Camp and Matthew Coller is joined by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin for the first hour to discuss what they want to see from the final days of camp as well as the teams receivers.

Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discuss the ongoing special teams situation the Vikings keep putting themselves in

Coller and Cronin breakdown how good Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs would be without each other

Coller spends the final segment making bad puns while Courtney tries discussing what else she wants to see in the last couple days of camp