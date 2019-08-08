8/15 Sage on the Antonio Brown helmet situation and the Kubiak offense. Courtney Cronin on the Treadwell “news” and Zim’s Ranch.

As we inch ever closer to the second preseason game number two Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Courtney Cronin.
-
Sage tells us how he almost helped Antonio Brown find the helmet he wanted
-
Sage and Coller talk about how Kubiak’s offense is a better use of Cousins’ accuracy
-
Coller explains how Sage was just as good as Dan Marino in one category
-
Courtney joins for hour two to discuss the Vikings putting Treadwell on the trade block
-
Courtney talks about her trip to Zimmer’s Ranch
-
Coller and Cronin talk about Gary Kubiak’s Press Conference today