Podcast

8/15 Sage on the Antonio Brown helmet situation and the Kubiak offense. Courtney Cronin on the Treadwell “news” and Zim’s Ranch.

By Jonathan Harrison August 15, 2019 4:42 pm

As we inch ever closer to the second preseason game number two Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Courtney Cronin.

  • Sage tells us how he almost helped Antonio Brown find the helmet he wanted
  • Sage and Coller talk about how Kubiak’s offense is a better use of Cousins’ accuracy
  • Coller explains how Sage was just as good as Dan Marino in one category

  • Courtney joins for hour two to discuss the Vikings putting Treadwell on the trade block
  • Courtney talks about her trip to Zimmer’s Ranch
  • Coller and Cronin talk about Gary Kubiak’s Press Conference today

Related Gallery

Depth concerns, and the return of Hot Routez

Hour 1: *Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discuss a few of the depth questions involving the Vikings, including cornerback and safety. *PFF’s Draft Analyst Mike Renner joins for a look at the 2020 draft…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast