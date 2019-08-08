8/16 What to watch for this Sunday Night against the Seahawks

It’s a happy Friday as Training Camp is coming to an end and we’ve got another preseason game on Sunday Night. Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Myron Medcalf to talk about what they’re watching for in that game.

What does Sage want to see in Sunday Night’s preseason game against the Seahawks?

How play action will help the Vikings hit on more big plays to Thielen and Diggs

How the expectations this year will/should effect what the Vikings do with Zimmer at the end of the year