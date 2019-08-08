Podcast

8/2 Vikings expectations, the third wide receiver battle, and notes from camp

By Jonathan Harrison August 2, 2019 4:10 pm

One last day of the week and Coller is joined by several guests to discuss all things Vikings and Training Camp.

  • Myron Medcalf and Matthew Coller discuss how the Vikings deal with expectations facing them this season
  • Coller answers Myron’s Training Camp questions
  • Who are your first ten players if you’re building a team from scratch

  • Former NFL Wide Receiver Donald Jones joins to discuss what it’s like as an undrafted player in camp and gives us insight into what makes a good receiver
  • Jon Krawczynski joins the show to discuss Vikings Training Camp
  • Courtney Cronin helps wrap up the week

Vikings working to get rookie TE Irv Smith up to speed

EAGAN — There’s no way around it: The Minnesota Vikings need second-round pick Irv Smith to play a role in this year’s offense in order for them to maximize their potential. At the podium on…
