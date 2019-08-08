8/20 Vikings position battles, Sloter’s prospects as the Vikings number two QB, and what the stats say about the Vikings preseason

Zim spoke before the show today and talked about the ongoing position battles on the team. Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discussed those battles, Zim’s comments, and confidence rankings.
Zim got honest about the position battles. Coller and Courtney broke down what Zim said and where those battles are at.
Coller and Cronin discuss Zim’s comments about Sloter needing to get better at just about everything to be a backup QB
To close the hour Coller talks about a potential reciever that could be available come cut downs
Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss their confidence rankings regarding some of the players on the Vikings right now
PFF’s Eric Eager joins to talk about what the numbers say about the Vikings through two preseason games
The seven trends we’ll continue to see this season