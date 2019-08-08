Podcast

8/20 Vikings position battles, Sloter’s prospects as the Vikings number two QB, and what the stats say about the Vikings preseason

By Jonathan Harrison August 20, 2019 4:10 pm

Zim spoke before the show today and talked about the ongoing position battles on the team. Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discussed those battles, Zim’s comments, and confidence rankings.

  • Zim got honest about the position battles. Coller and Courtney broke down what Zim said and where those battles are at.
  • Coller and Cronin discuss Zim’s comments about Sloter needing to get better at just about everything to be a backup QB
  • To close the hour Coller talks about a potential reciever that could be available come cut downs

  • Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss their confidence rankings regarding some of the players on the Vikings right now
  • PFF’s Eric Eager joins to talk about what the numbers say about the Vikings through two preseason games
  • The seven trends we’ll continue to see this season

What do PFF’s stats tell us about the Vikings’ first two preseason games?

While the Minnesota Vikings have opened the preseason with impressive wins over the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, there are still plenty of questions to be answered before the start of the regular season.…
