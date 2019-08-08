Podcast

8/21 Vikings Doubling Down on Cousins, Which Bubble Players are Making the Roster, and Importance of the Third Preseason Game

By Jonathan Harrison August 21, 2019 4:51 pm

We go real guest heavy today as we’re joined by Sage Rosenfels, Robert Mays, Sam Monson, and our own Judd Zulgad today to go hardcore football on today’s Purple Daily.

  • Sage Rosenfels on why Vikings/Cardinals is important?
  • Robert Mays joins to talk about the Vikings doubling down on Kirk Cousins
  • Sage Rosenfels back to talk about Baker Mayfield’s comments on Daniel Jones

  • Sam Monson on whether should be concerned about Pat Elflein’s preseason
  • Judd Zulgad updates on the kicking situation
  • Judd Zulgad asks Coller about which bubble players are likely to make the team

