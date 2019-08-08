8/21 Vikings Doubling Down on Cousins, Which Bubble Players are Making the Roster, and Importance of the Third Preseason Game

We go real guest heavy today as we’re joined by Sage Rosenfels, Robert Mays, Sam Monson, and our own Judd Zulgad today to go hardcore football on today’s Purple Daily.
Sage Rosenfels on why Vikings/Cardinals is important?
Robert Mays joins to talk about the Vikings doubling down on Kirk Cousins
Sage Rosenfels back to talk about Baker Mayfield’s comments on Daniel Jones
Sam Monson on whether should be concerned about Pat Elflein’s preseason
Judd Zulgad updates on the kicking situation
Judd Zulgad asks Coller about which bubble players are likely to make the team