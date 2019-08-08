Podcast

8/26 Journeymen QB Day at the Fair with Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger

By Jonathan Harrison August 26, 2019 4:17 pm

We’re joined by a pair of Journeymen QB’s join Matthew Coller out at the State Fair today as Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger joined to discuss everything from Andrew Luck to backup QB stories.

  • Matthew Coller is joined by Journeymen QB’s Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger to discuss the Andrew Luck Retirement
  • Coller, Rosenfels, & Bollinger talk about how to evaluate a backup QB battle like the one the Vikings have going on right now
  • Coller quizes our Journeymen QB’s on other Journeymen QB’s they played with

  • Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger discuss the pressure Kirk Cousins faces and how to handle it going into year two
  • Judd Zulgad joins for thoughts on what’s left to watch in the final preseason game
  • Coller and Zulgad close the hour discussing Andrew Luck’s legacy

