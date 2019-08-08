8/26 Journeymen QB Day at the Fair with Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger

We’re joined by a pair of Journeymen QB’s join Matthew Coller out at the State Fair today as Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger joined to discuss everything from Andrew Luck to backup QB stories.
Matthew Coller is joined by Journeymen QB’s Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger to discuss the Andrew Luck Retirement
Coller, Rosenfels, & Bollinger talk about how to evaluate a backup QB battle like the one the Vikings have going on right now
Coller quizes our Journeymen QB’s on other Journeymen QB’s they played with
Sage Rosenfels and Brooks Bollinger discuss the pressure Kirk Cousins faces and how to handle it going into year two
Judd Zulgad joins for thoughts on what’s left to watch in the final preseason game
Coller and Zulgad close the hour discussing Andrew Luck’s legacy