8/27 Alex Boone joins from the Fair, Xavier Rhodes’ preseason struggles, and what to watch for in the fourth preseason game

The hail and rain didn’t stop the deep analysis brought out at the State Fair today as Coller and Zulgad spend the first hour discussing the fourth preseason game and Xavier Rhodes being on the edge of the cliff. Also, Alex Boone joins for the second hour.

What are the Vikings looking for in the fourth preseason game?

What is going on with Jadeveon Clowney and how does it relate to what the Vikings do?

If Xavier Rhodes looks like he has in the preseason, in the regular season, the Vikings will be in trouble.