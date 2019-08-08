Podcast

8/6 The Unofficial Depth Chart, Tight Ends, and Preseason Memories

By Jonathan Harrison August 6, 2019 4:35 pm

Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin in the first hour to discuss the release of the unofficial depth chart before talking tight ends and preseason memories in the second hour.

  • Courtney Cronin joins Coller for the hour to analyze the Unofficial Depth Chart position group by position group

  • Andrew Kramer joins to discuss Irv Smith and what his rookie season might look like
  • Eric Eager joins to talk about rookie tight ends and the division
  • Matthew Coller and Declan Goff close the show to talk about preseason memories

