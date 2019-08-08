8/8 Alex Boone on the ’16 season, offensive line scheme, and neck rolls. Previewing preseason game one.

The last day before we get actual Vikings football back on our tv screens we’re joined by former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone for the first hour.
Former Vikings Offensive Lineman Alex Boone joins for the hour to discuss retiring and getting into the media
Boone and Coller get into some football-y football talking about the differences between zone and power scheme
Boone and Coller share their shared love for 90’s football, fullbacks, and neck rolls
The AP’s Dave Campbell joins to start the second hour to discuss the weirdness of all Vikings preseasons
Judd Zulgad joins for the rest of the show to react to Alex Boone’s appearence, the 2016 season, and Kirk’s comments
Judd closes the show not happy with episode one of Hard Knocks