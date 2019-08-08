Podcast

8/8 Alex Boone on the ’16 season, offensive line scheme, and neck rolls. Previewing preseason game one.

By Jonathan Harrison August 8, 2019 4:05 pm

The last day before we get actual Vikings football back on our tv screens we’re joined by former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone for the first hour.

  • Former Vikings Offensive Lineman Alex Boone joins for the hour to discuss retiring and getting into the media
  • Boone and Coller get into some football-y football talking about the differences between zone and power scheme
  • Boone and Coller share their shared love for 90’s football, fullbacks, and neck rolls

  • The AP’s Dave Campbell joins to start the second hour to discuss the weirdness of all Vikings preseasons
  • Judd Zulgad joins for the rest of the show to react to Alex Boone’s appearence, the 2016 season, and Kirk’s comments
  • Judd closes the show not happy with episode one of Hard Knocks

