Depth concerns, and the return of Hot Routez

By Manny Hill
Judd Zulgad and Matthew Coller August 14, 2019 5:28 pm

Hour 1: *Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discuss a few of the depth questions involving the Vikings, including cornerback and safety.
*PFF’s Draft Analyst Mike Renner joins for a look at the 2020 draft class.
*Courtney picks the Vikings schedule again. Can they get to 11 wins?

Hour 2: *Hot Routez makes a return with Coller, Cronin, Zulgad and Manny
*Judd tries to make sense of what the Vikings are doing with the kicking/punting situation
*Which coaches could be likely to get fired this coming season?

