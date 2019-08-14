Depth concerns, and the return of Hot Routez

Hour 1: *Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discuss a few of the depth questions involving the Vikings, including cornerback and safety.

*PFF’s Draft Analyst Mike Renner joins for a look at the 2020 draft class.

*Courtney picks the Vikings schedule again. Can they get to 11 wins?

Hour 2: *Hot Routez makes a return with Coller, Cronin, Zulgad and Manny

*Judd tries to make sense of what the Vikings are doing with the kicking/punting situation

*Which coaches could be likely to get fired this coming season?