Sage on Doctson acquisition/Eager talks Vikings-Falcons parallels

Hour 1: *Coller & Judd discuss how Kirk Cousins’ personality will fit in with the Vikings this season

*Sage Rosenfels joins to break down the Vikings acquisition of Josh Doctson, the importance Dalvin Cook’s health

*Coller & Sage give their Journeyman Quarterbacks of the week.

Hour 2: *Eric Eager of PFF joins at the start of the hour for a look at the parallels of the Vikings and Falcons.

*Hot Routez returns!

*Coller poses the question for Judd and Manny: Would you rather have the Vikings situation or a complete clean slate with the Miami Dolphins?