9/3 Alex Boone in for the second hour to talk Zimmer’s Defense. More info on Josh Doctson and whether Kirk can overcome prime time.

Now just two days away from the regular season kicking off and we’re discussing Josh Doctson, Kirk Cousins’ prime time woes, and we’re joined by Alex Boone for the second hour!
Can Cousins overcome the prime time game thing?
ESPN Washington’s John Keim joins to talk Josh Doctson and more
Dallas is looking like it’s going to fold in the Zeke negotiations. That’s a mistake.
Alex Boone joins for the hour and we start the conversation talking about Zimmer’s defense and what makes it so great on third down.
What does it take to get ready for the regular season as opposed to the preseason?
Alex Boone’s thoughts on the Josh Doctson acquisition and how the Vikings constructed their roster.