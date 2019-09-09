9/6 The three most important players for the Vikings this season, awarding Mr. Mankato, and reviewing the Packers/Bears game

The NFL is officially back and it’s our last day of the week before Sunday’s Season Opener against the Falcons. We’re discussing the three most important players to the season and we’re awarding Mr. Mankato today!
The three interior offensive lineman will be the key to the Vikings season.
Which is more likely for the Vikings this season, 7-9 or 11-5?
When is it ok to get upset about an old prediction?
Chris Long joins to hand out Mr. Mankato
Myron Medcalf joins for the last half hour of the show to discuss the Packers win over the Bears last night
We get our final words in before we get to the first game of the regular season for the Vikings