9/9 Sage Rosenfels breaks down a dominant win, can the Vikings be great with this offense, and Dalvin Cook’s big game

By Jonathan Harrison September 9, 2019 4:09 pm

The Vikings dominated the Falcons yesterday to open the season with a big 28-12 win. Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller in the first hour to help breakdown the game. Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour to overreact to everything that happened in Week One.

  • Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller for hour one to break down yesterday’s season opening victory.
  • Dalvin Cook is definitely worth it with how good he can be when he’s healthy.
  • Can the Vikings be great while playing this style of offense?

  • Hot Routez: Overreaction Monday Edition
  • Kirk throwing just 10 times is a good path to success for the Vikings.
  • How to evaluate yesterday’s performance and the QB play going forward

