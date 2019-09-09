9/9 Sage Rosenfels breaks down a dominant win, can the Vikings be great with this offense, and Dalvin Cook’s big game

The Vikings dominated the Falcons yesterday to open the season with a big 28-12 win. Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller in the first hour to help breakdown the game. Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour to overreact to everything that happened in Week One.

Sage Rosenfels joins Matthew Coller for hour one to break down yesterday’s season opening victory.

Dalvin Cook is definitely worth it with how good he can be when he’s healthy.

Can the Vikings be great while playing this style of offense?