We’re joined today by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin to help breakdown the big 28-12 season opening win and whether that type of offense is sustainable (1:00). ESPN’s Rob Demovsky joins to preview the Packers/Vikings this weekend (22:00). Coller and Cronin finish the first hour with an interesting stat Coller found about Kirk Cousins (39:00). Alex Boone is in for the second hour to break down Oline play (51:00) and hand out the first Neck Rolls of the season (86:00)!