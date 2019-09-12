Podcast

Alex Boone joins for the show. How serious is this rivalry? Irv Smith’s debut. Previewing the Packers D.

By Jonathan Harrison September 12, 2019 4:15 pm

Former Vikings Guard Alex Boone is back for a fun filled Thursday with Matthew Coller previewing the Vikings/Packers game.

The boys open the show discussing how serious the Vikings/Packers rivalry really is (1:00). Coller got a surprise guest on the line for Boone in his former teammate Anthony Dixon (19:00). We close the first hour with a fun segment discussing reporters in locker rooms, players dress attire, and coaches blowing off media questions (36:00). Hour two begins discussing what the Vikings offensive line will look like and Irv Smith’s debut (53:00). In our preview of the upcoming Packers game we look back to the season opener for the Packers and try and figure out if it was the Packers D being good or just Trubisky being a bad QB (68:00). We close the show today having Alex Boone clarify some of the super football-y terms he used today (84:00).

Related Gallery

Conduits of Trouble: Packers-Vikings is too close to call

Judd and Chip begin by reliving Judd’s years covering the Packers for the Star Tribune and how spoiled Green Bay fans are when it comes to the quarterback position. Chip gives his thoughts on the…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast