Podcast

Alex Boone on how big this Vikings/Bears game is. Why is the ‘Game Manager’ tag so offensive?

By Jonathan Harrison September 24, 2019 4:07 pm

Now that it’s full on Bears week we’re getting ready for the big matchup by having Robert Mays, Alex Boone, and Courtney Cronin on today’s show.

Coller and Cronin open the show celebrating(?) the return of Laquon Treadwell (1:00). The Ringers’ Robert Mays joins to talk about the big matchup this weekend between the Vikings and Bears (18:00). We close Hour One discussing why ‘Game Manager’ is such an offensive tag to put on a QB (38:00).

Former Vikings Lineman Alex Boone joins for Hour Two and is JACKED about this huge game this weekend (48:00). We wrap the show discussing the QB battle between Cousins and Trubisky (65:00) and handing out our Week Three Neck Rolls (78:00).

Related Gallery

Treadwell back?/Can the Vikings keep Cousins healthy against the Bears D on Sunday?

*Laquon Treadwell is back. What can be expected of the wide receiver come Sunday? *Judd: “I’m concerned about the health of Kirk Cousins” *One More Thing: What does the emergence of Irv Smith mean for…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast