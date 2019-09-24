Alex Boone on how big this Vikings/Bears game is. Why is the ‘Game Manager’ tag so offensive?

Now that it’s full on Bears week we’re getting ready for the big matchup by having Robert Mays, Alex Boone, and Courtney Cronin on today’s show.

Coller and Cronin open the show celebrating(?) the return of Laquon Treadwell (1:00). The Ringers’ Robert Mays joins to talk about the big matchup this weekend between the Vikings and Bears (18:00). We close Hour One discussing why ‘Game Manager’ is such an offensive tag to put on a QB (38:00).

Former Vikings Lineman Alex Boone joins for Hour Two and is JACKED about this huge game this weekend (48:00). We wrap the show discussing the QB battle between Cousins and Trubisky (65:00) and handing out our Week Three Neck Rolls (78:00).