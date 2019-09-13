Coller lays out his case for Cousins over Rodgers. Are the Vikings better off without Elflein? NFL Law & Order.

It’s our final Purple Daily of Packers week and we open it up with Matthew Coller and Chad Graff talking about which QB they would rather have (1:00), Coller lays out a surprising case for Cousins. With the Friday Injury Report out the guys discuss whether the Vikings would be better without Elflein this week. We close the hour with Chad having fun with the Friday the 13th date and joke about the spooky ways the Vikings could lose this weekend (44:00). For hour two Judd Zulgad comes in to help Coller prosecute the NFL in our Vikings Law and Order segment (52:00). The boys discuss Gregg Williams saying he’s never instructed his teams to injure players (73:00). We’re joined by ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde (88:00) for some Packers intel to help close the week.