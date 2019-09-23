What to take from the Oakland game. If the Vikings beat the Bears but Cousins plays poorly how should we react?

We’re back after a nice 34-14 victory over the Raiders Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad to discuss the win and moving onto to Chicago.

Sage helps Coller open the show discussing how confident we should feel after that win over Oakland (1:00). Coller quickly moves onto Chicago by asking Sage (26:00), and Judd later on (51:00), how we should react if the Vikings beat the Bears this weekend but Kirk plays poorly. To close out hour one Coller and Sage discuss Teddy Bridgewater’s big day (47:00). To wrap up this Monday edition of Purple Daily Judd and Coller discuss the things Coller found that he learned from yesterday (66:00) and how much value to put in the Vikings/Bears game (84:00).