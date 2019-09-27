Podcast

Previewing Vikings/Bears. Where would we rank the Vikings if they come out of Sunday 3-1?

By Jonathan Harrison September 27, 2019 4:28 pm

It’s the final day of Purple Daily for Bears week and Coller is joined by Judd Zulgad, Brandon Thorn, and Laurence Holmes to preview Vikings/Bears.

We open the show today joined by our offensive line guru Brandon Thorn to discuss whether the Vikings offensive line can hold up against the Bears (1:00). Laurence Holmes from 670 The Score in Chicago joins to preview this Sunday’s game from the Bears side of the game (19:00). We close the first hour discussing the three most interesting matches in the NFL this weekend (36:00).

Hour Two begins with a rant session about Pass Interference calls and the NFL not knowing what is and what isn’t one (48:00). The last half hour of the show is spent discussing who will win on Sunday (71:00) and where we would rank the Vikings should they come out of the weekend 3-1 (83:00).

