Sage Rosenfels previews Packers game. Is Rodgers washed? What will we see from LaFleur’s offense?

Our own Journeyman QB Sage Rosenfels joins to help preview the Packers game (1:00), answer whether it was the Packer D being good or Trubisky just being bad (22:00), and of course it’s time for our Journeman QB of the Week (43:00). We kick off the second hour joined by the guy who wrote the book on the 2018 Titans Offense, Bobby Peters (51:00). Sam Monson comes on after that for an analytical breakdown of what we learned from Week One (69:00). Judd helps wrap up the Wednesday on Purple Daily previewing this weekend’s Vikings/Packers game (88:00).