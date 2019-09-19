Podcast

The individual matches we’re watching this weekend. What’s the mood like within the Vikings locker room? Hot Routez returns.

By Jonathan Harrison September 19, 2019 4:19 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone for the full show and the second hour we add Judd Zulgad to the mix.

Coller and Boone open the show talking about what the offense needs to adjust to be successful going forward (1:00). The boys then discuss the individual matchups they’re excited to watch this Sunday (21:00). To wrap up Hour One Coller and Boone Buy or Sell early Vikings trends (34:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two and Coller brings back Hot Routez (42:00). The last half hour of today’s show is spent discussing what the mood is like in the Vikings locker room after that loss (57:00) and Boone explains football terms we didn’t know (79:00).

Related Gallery

Can the Vikings fix their struggles in the passing game?

*More reckless speculation on Jalen Ramsey: Why the Vikings should make it happen *Have teams figured out the play action game of the Vikings offense? How can Minnesota adjust their passing attack? *Will Daniel Carlson…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast