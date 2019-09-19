The individual matches we’re watching this weekend. What’s the mood like within the Vikings locker room? Hot Routez returns.

Matthew Coller is joined today by former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone for the full show and the second hour we add Judd Zulgad to the mix.

Coller and Boone open the show talking about what the offense needs to adjust to be successful going forward (1:00). The boys then discuss the individual matchups they’re excited to watch this Sunday (21:00). To wrap up Hour One Coller and Boone Buy or Sell early Vikings trends (34:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two and Coller brings back Hot Routez (42:00). The last half hour of today’s show is spent discussing what the mood is like in the Vikings locker room after that loss (57:00) and Boone explains football terms we didn’t know (79:00).