Where are we at with Kirk Cousins? Alex Boone on offensive line fixes.

Two days after the Vkings lost to the Packers and we’re still discussing the fallout from that game and where it leaves the Vikings after Week Two.

We open the show with Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin talking about the odd Jalen Ramsey press conference and if things got bad enough for the Vikings which player would be most likely to want to leave (1:00). Coller and Courtney then talk about where we’re at with Kirk Cousins after one full season and a now two games (20:00). We close hour one with Coller and Cronin giving their Week Two Turbo Snark (36:00). Former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone joins in hour two to fix the offensive line (50:00) before talking about the big uptick in penalties the refs have been calling this year (68:00). We close today handing out Neck Rolls and talking about Eli Manning’s career (88:00).