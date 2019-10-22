Alex Boone on Adrian Peterson’s return. FTW’s Steven Ruiz on the upcoming Minnesota/Washington game.

It’s a shortened week so we’re moving on quickly from a nice Detroit win to focus on the upcoming Thursday Night Game against Washington.

We open the show with Matthew Coller answering five pressing questions regarding the upcoming game (1:00). For The Win’s Steven Ruiz joins Coller to discuss the Washington football squad and Lamar Jackson (18:00). Alex Boone joins a little bit early to discuss if trap games are real (37:00).

We open Hour Two discussing who deserves the lions share of the credit for how good the offense has been recently (44:00). We spend the rest of the show discussing Boone’s thoughts on the returns of Case Keenum (64:00) and Adrian Peterson (78:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to this segment where Matthew Coller was joined by Alex Boone to talk about his thoughts on his former teammate Adrian Peterson, who makes his return to Minnesota on Thursday.