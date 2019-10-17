Carson Palmer talks QB Pressure and Kirk Cousins. Looking at Vikings/Lions.

We’ve got a huge guest on today’s show as three time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer joins the show to talk about the life of a quarterback. Also, Hot Routez is back!

Matthew Coller and Alex Boone open the show discussing what the Lions defense does and how can the Vikings beat them (1:00). Boone’s former teammate and three time Pro Bowler Carson Palmer joins the show to discuss the pressures of being a quarterback and Kirk Cousins’ game (19:00). Coller and Boone close the first hour reacting to what Palmer said (36:00).

Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour because Hot Routez is back (47:00). The boys close the show today discussing how teams deal with tough locker room situations (67:00) and why Coller is really excited for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game (87:00).

