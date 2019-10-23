Gus Frerotte joins for a Journeyman QB Party. Sage’s thoughts on Adrian Peterson.

Yesterdays show set the internet on fire so what other choice do we have than to get another former Adrian Peterson teammate on talk about his time with him.

Sage Rosenfels joins for the first hour to talk with Matthew Coller about his time sharing a team with AP and his thoughts on Alex Boone’s comments (1:00). One Journeyman QB wasn’t enough today so we called up our buddy Gus Frerotte for a Journeyman QB Party (17:00) before we close the first hour with Sage’s Journeyman QB of the Week (42:00).

Judd Zulgad and Brian Murphy join Coller in the second hour to discuss what Peterson’s legacy will be here in Minnesota (47:00). Judd takes off and in comes PFF’s Sam Monson to talk about what the analytics say about Cousins being able to keep up the performances from the last three weeks (65:00). Coller and Murphy close today’s show discussing the Vikings holding Adam Thielen out for the week (84:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can listen to just one segment take a listen to this one where Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels were joined by Gus Frerotte to talk QB play, Kirk Cousins, play action offense, and the life of a Journeyman QB.