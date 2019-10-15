How can the NFL fix it’s officiating issues? How good does the offense have to be to make a run in the playoffs?

The NFL’s officiating problem hit new levels last night and we’re discussing how good each side of the ball has to be to make a run in the playoffs on today’s Purple Daily.

Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin open the show discussing the league’s officiating problems and if there is a fix (1:00) before recapping a big win for the Vikings this last weekend (22:00). Coller and Cronin close the first hour discussing how good the offense has to be to carry the team in the playoffs (40:00).

Former Vikings guard Alex Boone joins for the second hour to discuss how to keep the explosive offensive plays coming (48:00). We open up the officiating conversation again this time taking Alex Boone’s suggestions on how to fix them (70:00) before closing the hour handing out Week Six Neck Rolls (83:00).

In case you missed the show today and can only listen to one segment here’s the best segment from today where former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone discussed the officiating issues that peaked last night and how to fix them going forward.